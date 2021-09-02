Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Increases By 22.2%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

