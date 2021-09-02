Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Expands By 25.1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business. It operates through the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. and Others. It also covers banking, real estate, investment trust, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in July 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

