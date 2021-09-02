Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Expands By 25.1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
