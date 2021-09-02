Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Drops By 22.0%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.