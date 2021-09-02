Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Drops By 22.0%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Tower One Wireless has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless
