Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Increases By 22.3%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 30th.

VEOEY opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

