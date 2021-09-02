Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Increases By 12.5%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

