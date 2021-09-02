Short Interest in Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Expands By 20.0%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Workspace Group stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

