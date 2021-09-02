SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $687,120.96 and approximately $1,351.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.55 or 0.07562014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $670.34 or 0.01342963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00370435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00139265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00610161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00389623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00357466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005899 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,388,069 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

