Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

