Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,165. The firm has a market cap of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.