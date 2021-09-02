Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,165. The firm has a market cap of $385.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

