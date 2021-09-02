Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Signature Bank stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.76. 237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

