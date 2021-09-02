Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,396 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 103,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

