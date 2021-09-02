Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,449. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

