SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $792,205.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $792,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $286,137.21.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $212.97 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,324.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SiTime by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SiTime by 115,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.