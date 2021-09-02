Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,400 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 1,647,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Skylark has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the food service and related businesses. It operates family restaurants, coffee shops, and fine dining through the following restaurants brands: Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan’s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusot, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSAHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi and FLO PRESTIGE.

