Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLTTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

