Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SND opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.