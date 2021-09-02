SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.