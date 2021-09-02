SmartKey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00818458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047946 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.