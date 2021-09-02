Smooth Love Potion Achieves Market Capitalization of $288.92 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $288.92 million and approximately $310.66 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00138864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.88 or 0.00821659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,111,655,526 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

