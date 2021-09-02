Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock valued at $430,373,059.

SNAP stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of -145.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

