Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 1,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 310,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.