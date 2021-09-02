Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $14,874,385.08 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $301.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

