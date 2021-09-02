SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.75 or 0.00019680 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $83,720.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00134212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00156920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.19 or 0.07589001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,661.73 or 0.99937359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00800429 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

