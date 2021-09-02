So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.82. So-Young International shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 2,992 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $569.69 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in So-Young International by 61.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

