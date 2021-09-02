Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,508.0 days.

SVYSF opened at $135.51 on Thursday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

