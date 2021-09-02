South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

SJI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 903,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,708. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

