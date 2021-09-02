South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

