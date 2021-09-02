Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

