Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

