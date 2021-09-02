Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

