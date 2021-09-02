Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

