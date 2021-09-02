Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $6,412,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

