Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,010 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

