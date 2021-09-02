S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $448.62 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $450.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

