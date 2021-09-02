SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after acquiring an additional 246,127 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

