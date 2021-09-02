SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.37

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.37 and last traded at $205.49, with a volume of 32269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

