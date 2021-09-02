Spectiv (SIG) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

