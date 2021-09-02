Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after buying an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 244,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.