Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 96,601 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 506,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 135,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

