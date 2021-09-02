Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.
SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
