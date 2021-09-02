Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.