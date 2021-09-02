Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 80,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.