Stafi (FIS) Hits Market Cap of $24.61 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Stafi has a market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stafi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00087172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00356886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

