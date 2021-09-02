Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SCBFF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

