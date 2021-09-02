Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $12.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

SWK opened at $192.50 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

