Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average is $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

