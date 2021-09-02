Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.17.

TSE:STN opened at C$61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.77. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$61.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $560,274 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

