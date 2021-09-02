Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.75. 16,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,634,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.