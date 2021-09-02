State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura Sells 20,598 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

