State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Sells $539,226.30 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Robert Pollak sold 10,763 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $539,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

STFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.