Stealth 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,876.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Stealth has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $8,876.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00034785 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00023892 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,015 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

